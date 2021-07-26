Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

IMFL opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.