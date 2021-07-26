Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 77.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 445.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $168.20 on Monday. Investors Title has a one year low of $115.08 and a one year high of $194.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.96. The company has a market capitalization of $318.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

