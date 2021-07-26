Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,887 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 77.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 24,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,601.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSV opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $646.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

