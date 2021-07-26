Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,688 shares of company stock valued at $103,503. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKTS opened at $9.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $474.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

