Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,526 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

MCR opened at $8.58 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

