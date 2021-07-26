Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,405 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lydall were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDL stock opened at $61.61 on Monday. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

