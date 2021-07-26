Citigroup Inc. Sells 648 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 70,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 121,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 155,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $29.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32.

