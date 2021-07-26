Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,797 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at $151,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at $233,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of GLDD opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $964.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.