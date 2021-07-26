Clarity Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.85.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

