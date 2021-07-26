Clarity Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,031 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 91,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.