Clarity Financial LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.53.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $291.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $190.34 and a 1-year high of $292.37. The stock has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,916. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

