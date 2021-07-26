Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of YOU opened at $43.00 on Monday. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

