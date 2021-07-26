Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Clearfield stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.99 million, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.96. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.98%. Research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

