Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.99) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,565.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.07. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

