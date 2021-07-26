CME Group (CME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect CME Group to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $211.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.11. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.