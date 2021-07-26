CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,843,000 after buying an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 691,387 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 273.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 570,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,855,000 after buying an additional 417,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 203,603 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

