Coin98 (C98) Hits Market Cap of $258.26 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded flat against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00003644 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $258.26 million and approximately $310.22 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.