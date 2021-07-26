Colony Group LLC Has $75.73 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $75,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,499. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $177.78 and a 52 week high of $248.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

