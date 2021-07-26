Colony Group LLC Purchases 370,751 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2,201.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $39,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.18. 32,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,944. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59.

