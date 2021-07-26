Colony Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.43. 40,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $79.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.