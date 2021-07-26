Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.050-4.300 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $99.25 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

COLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

