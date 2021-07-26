Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lessened by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $267.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

