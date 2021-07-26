Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $113.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.88. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

