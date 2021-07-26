Comparing Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) & Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and Brunswick (NYSE:BC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Brunswick’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.59 -$30.12 million N/A N/A Brunswick $4.35 billion 1.79 $372.70 million $5.07 19.72

Brunswick has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Unrivaled Brands and Brunswick, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Brunswick 0 3 10 0 2.77

Brunswick has a consensus price target of $119.69, indicating a potential upside of 19.74%. Given Brunswick’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brunswick is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Brunswick shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Brunswick shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Brunswick’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86% Brunswick 9.82% 33.75% 13.32%

Summary

Brunswick beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses. This segment offers its products under the Mercury Marine, Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, and Mercury Diesel brands. The Parts & Accessories segment provides engine parts and consumables, electrical products, boat parts and systems, engine oils and lubricants, marine electronics and control systems, instruments, trolling motors, fuel systems, and electrical systems, as well as specialty vehicle, mobile, and transportation aftermarket products for aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses, as well for as for the original equipment manufacturers in marine and non-marine markets; and supplies parts and accessories through the distribution business. This segment offers its products under the under the Mercury, Mercury Precision Parts, Quicksilver, and Seachoice brands. The Boat segment provides Sea Ray sport boats and cruisers; Bayliner sport cruisers and runabouts; Boston Whaler fiberglass offshore boats; Lund fiberglass fishing boats; Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, and Princecraft aluminum fishing, utility, pontoon, and deck boats; Heyday tow/wake boats; and Thunder Jet heavy-gauge aluminum boats, as well as shared access boat club and dealer services to the marine industry through dealers and distributors. Brunswick Corporation was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

