Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 176.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,771 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $1,115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 153.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $1,934,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 132.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,371.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $675.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CONN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

