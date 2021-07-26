Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $224.28

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $224.28 and last traded at $224.28, with a volume of 82 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.28.

Separately, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

