Contrasting The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Pennant Group and CM Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 CM Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.60%.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and CM Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34% CM Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of CM Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Pennant Group and CM Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.44 $15.74 million $0.77 43.69 CM Life Sciences N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than CM Life Sciences.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats CM Life Sciences on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About CM Life Sciences

CM Life Sciences, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.