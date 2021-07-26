CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $138.12 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.79.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

