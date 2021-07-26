Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading Down 6.5%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.02 and last traded at $60.02. Approximately 2,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,411 shares of company stock worth $3,255,430 in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

