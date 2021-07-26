CoTrader (COT) Market Cap Reaches $3.00 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $941.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00049294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00827148 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.