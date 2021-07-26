County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Given a $33.34 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) received a $33.34 price objective from Maxim Group in a report released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.00. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

