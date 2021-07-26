Cowen Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $305.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.81.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT opened at $275.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.