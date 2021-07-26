Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.950-$6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of CR stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,587. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.64. Crane has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

