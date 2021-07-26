Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.95-6.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Crane also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.950-$6.150 EPS.

CR stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

