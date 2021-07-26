Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CRARY. HSBC raised Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of CRARY stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.16.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.72%.
About Crédit Agricole
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
