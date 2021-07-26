Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 14.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 40.5% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LXFR opened at $19.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.99. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $560.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

