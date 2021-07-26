Credit Suisse AG Has $363,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,751,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 158,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

