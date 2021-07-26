Credit Suisse AG Sells 51,167 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,167 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 19,995.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 80,583 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOSS opened at $7.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $564.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOSS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

