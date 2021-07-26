Credit Suisse Group Cuts The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,281.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,094.13.

NYSE:SAM opened at $701.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,009.76. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $693.21 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

