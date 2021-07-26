Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$15.83” Price Target for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Credit Suisse Group set a $15.83 target price on Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

DIISY opened at $15.56 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

