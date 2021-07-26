Critical Analysis: DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) versus Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DHI Group and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

DHI Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Heritage Global has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.13%. Given Heritage Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than DHI Group.

Risk and Volatility

DHI Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and Heritage Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $136.88 million 1.47 -$30.01 million $0.16 24.06 Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.71 $9.66 million $0.14 14.21

Heritage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DHI Group. Heritage Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -15.65% 4.90% 2.55% Heritage Global 36.59% 30.07% 20.44%

Summary

Heritage Global beats DHI Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

