Critical Contrast: Wayfair (NYSE:W) versus Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Wayfair alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wayfair and Coupang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 3 8 17 0 2.50 Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29

Wayfair presently has a consensus target price of $332.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.56%. Coupang has a consensus target price of $46.86, suggesting a potential upside of 21.36%. Given Coupang’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Wayfair.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20% Coupang N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wayfair and Coupang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.10 $185.00 million $2.14 133.42 Coupang $11.97 billion 5.59 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Coupang.

Summary

Wayfair beats Coupang on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.