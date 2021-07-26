Critical Review: Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) versus Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eurocash and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies 1.22% 137.75% 7.05%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eurocash and Albertsons Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 0 0 0 0 N/A Albertsons Companies 2 4 5 0 2.27

Albertsons Companies has a consensus target price of $19.30, indicating a potential downside of 4.64%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Eurocash.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eurocash and Albertsons Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies $69.69 billion 0.14 $850.20 million $3.24 6.25

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Eurocash on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eurocash Company Profile

Eurocash S.A. distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 180 Cash & Carry warehouses; 1,351 Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; 450 Inmedio press salons; 8,985 abc network grocery stores; and 5,133 franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. is headquartered in Komorniki, Poland.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

