Critical Review: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) versus Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 4.43, meaning that its share price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ocugen and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -102.82% -79.52% Gritstone bio -167.62% -53.29% -38.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and Gritstone bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 32.28 -$21.82 million ($0.31) -22.39 Gritstone bio $4.04 million 92.43 -$105.31 million ($2.79) -2.72

Ocugen has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ocugen and Gritstone bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 3 1 0 2.25 Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33

Ocugen presently has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 13.47%. Gritstone bio has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 194.25%. Given Gritstone bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than Ocugen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gritstone bio beats Ocugen on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

