Crust Network (CRU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.57 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $47.64 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.45 or 0.00066686 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

