CSM Advisors LLC Invests $13.99 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128,070 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,994,000. Starbucks comprises about 2.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.81.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,723. The company has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 148.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

