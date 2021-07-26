CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $146,627,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $87,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 803,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,092,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

