CSM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $673,915,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 98,908 shares of company stock worth $5,948,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 142,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,181. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

