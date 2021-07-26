CSM Advisors LLC Takes $7.57 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 167,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $19,197,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $64,666,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 69.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $41.37. 683,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,188,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

