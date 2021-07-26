CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.25 at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.75 to C$18.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$17.03. 38,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,621. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.45 and a 52 week high of C$17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.69.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.